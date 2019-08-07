Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

