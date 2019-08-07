RIF Token Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (RIF)

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, RIF Token has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One RIF Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and CoinBene. RIF Token has a total market cap of $66.56 million and approximately $326,864.00 worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RIF Token

RIF Token's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,666,736 tokens. The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. RIF Token's official website is www.rifos.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RIF Token

