Rimbit Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rimbit has a total market cap of $117,223.00 and $20.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

