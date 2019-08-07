Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 11,535 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,173. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.42. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $182.75. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,734. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

