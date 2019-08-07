Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,694,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,678,000 after buying an additional 309,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after acquiring an additional 225,495 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 658,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 208,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after acquiring an additional 191,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,199,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.34.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

