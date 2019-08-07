Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 484,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

