Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of J2 Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.68. 143,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 11.60%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $190,981.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $489,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,489 shares in the company, valued at $25,353,713.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $1,830,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.