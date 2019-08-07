Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

WYND stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,873. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

