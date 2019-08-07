Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,109 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,786,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 781,979 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 60.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,793,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 676,805 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $67.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

