Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,808 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 349,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.