Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Rochester Resources Ltd (CVE:RCT) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 65,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 13,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $626,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real and San Francisco properties. It also has an agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the Santa Fe Property.

