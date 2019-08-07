Rock Price Tops $0.0136 (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Rock token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Rock has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00248744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.01233385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00095239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock launched on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

