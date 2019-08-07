Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 600444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.97 ($0.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

