Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,220 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035,515 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,496,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 437,144 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 15,304,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,184,000 after acquiring an additional 354,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,919,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period.

SCHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. 107,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

