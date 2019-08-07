Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Rosetta Stone updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RST traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78. Rosetta Stone has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $513.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Rosetta Stone news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $65,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 92,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,425,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,355 shares of company stock worth $6,561,632. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RST. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

