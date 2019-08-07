Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 24,461 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,766 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Perficient worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 364.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,731 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $921,498.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

PRFT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.80.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

