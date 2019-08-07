Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,287 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.31% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,115,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,203,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 304,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $236,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ovidio Elias Vitas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $39,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $126.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.