Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,059,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,072,000 after acquiring an additional 587,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $29,116.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $898,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.93. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,516. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

