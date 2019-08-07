Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of PolyOne worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of POL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 4,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,867. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

