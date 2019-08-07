Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $18.37 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Ryder System worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE R traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 6,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $92,255.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

