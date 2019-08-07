Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 18,994 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Facebook by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,043 shares of company stock worth $67,443,575. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,172. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.64. The firm has a market cap of $539.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

