Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263,146 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.21. 503,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

