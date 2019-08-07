Royal Bank of Canada Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

AX.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.69.

AX.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.20. 372,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

