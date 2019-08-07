Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $101.07. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at $100.56, with a volume of 887,051 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CSFB set a C$109.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.79, for a total value of C$865,314.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$615,402.31. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.67, for a total transaction of C$92,318.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,108.05. Insiders sold a total of 45,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,938 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.