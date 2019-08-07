ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $5.04 on Friday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

