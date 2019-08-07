RTC Group (LON:RTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.86 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

RTC Group stock remained flat at $GBX 51.50 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,705. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. RTC Group has a one year low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

