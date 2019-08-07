RTC Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RTC Group stock opened at GBX 53.90 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. RTC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96).

RTC Group (LON:RTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3.86 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

