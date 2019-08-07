Rubycoin (RBY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001275 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Rubycoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and $32.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005638 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,209,722 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

