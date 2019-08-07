Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

RUTH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

