RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $613.00. RWS shares last traded at $598.30, with a volume of 142,256 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWS shares. Numis Securities lowered shares of RWS to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 631. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 44.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

RWS Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

