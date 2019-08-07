SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,184.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,184.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00901252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00251674 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003786 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

