Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after acquiring an additional 215,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Saia by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 494,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.13. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $83.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.42 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Saia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

