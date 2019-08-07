Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,948,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,786,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 781,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

