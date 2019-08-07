School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Trading Down 2.8%

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, approximately 2,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 893% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter. School Specialty had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%.

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Curriculum. The Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, and classroom libraries and manipulatives; educator-inspired audio technology products; and school health and furniture products, as well as project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

