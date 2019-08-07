Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

SCHZ opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

