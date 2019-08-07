Seaboard Corp (SEB) to Issue Dividend of $2.25 on August 22nd

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Seaboard’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Shares of SEB stock traded down $43.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,775.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Seaboard has a one year low of $3,434.71 and a one year high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

