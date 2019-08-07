Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $477,858.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,883.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 52,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,038.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,468,906.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,583 shares of company stock worth $5,357,878. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 542.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 685.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

