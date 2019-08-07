Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 326.46% and a negative net margin of 497.18%.

NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 180,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.71. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 158,837 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Second Sight Medical Products worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYES. ValuEngine cut Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

