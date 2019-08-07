Secure Property Development & Invest (LON:SPDI) Trading Down 11.1%

Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (LON:SPDI)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), 69,786 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,433% from the average session volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.

About Secure Property Development & Invest (LON:SPDI)

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

