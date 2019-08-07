Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $864.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In other Select Energy Services news, EVP Mitchell Shauf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $222,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 582,778 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $11,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 924,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

