Selz Capital LLC Has $21.03 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selz Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Selz Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 292,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 32,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.4% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,539,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,778. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,049.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.