Semafo (TSE:SMF) Trading Up 13.1%

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) shares were up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.70, approximately 724,292 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 950,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMF shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Semafo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Semafo from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Semafo in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Semafo from C$5.75 to C$6.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$184.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Semafo Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

