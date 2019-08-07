SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SemGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SemGroup posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SemGroup.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $567.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million.

SEMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded SemGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,003,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 323,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEMG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SemGroup has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $885.39 million, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This is an increase from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. SemGroup’s payout ratio is currently -994.74%.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

