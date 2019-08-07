SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,666,000 after acquiring an additional 422,290 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 986.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,637,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $86,521,000 after buying an additional 1,486,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,800,000 after buying an additional 42,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $54,251,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 60.2% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,163 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,756,000 after buying an additional 303,982 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $555,262.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,853.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,676,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,778 shares of company stock worth $3,467,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

