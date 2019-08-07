SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,311. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total value of $111,999.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,696 shares in the company, valued at $177,470,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

