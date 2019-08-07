SFE Investment Counsel Buys 1,158 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Waters by 23.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.69. The stock had a trading volume of 290,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,277. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

