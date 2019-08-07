SFE Investment Counsel Has $779,000 Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 60.9% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 149.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $216,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,779. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.