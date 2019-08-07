SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 54,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 766,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,384. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In related news, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,956,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 95,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.