SFE Investment Counsel Sells 2,478 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 362,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,435,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,331 shares of company stock worth $65,369,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 160,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,156. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

