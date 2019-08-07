SFE Investment Counsel Sells 775 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,022. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $332.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 95.83%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

